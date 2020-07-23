SIHUB cooperates with foreign startups to upgrade quality

The three organizations in partnership this time are Shinhan Future’s Lab (the Republic of Korea), Expara (Singapore) and Jica (Japan).

Accordingly, SIHUB is going to work with Shinhan Future’s Lab to commence the program Runway To the World, an exchange program between startups of Vietnam and the Republic of Korea. Shinhan Future’s Lab will also apply the novel incubation model of “Open Innovation” to change the vision and propose certain solutions to renovate human resources as well as startup administration.

Expara and SIHUB are going to continue their second season of the Incubation Program to boost the development of foreign startup business in the Vietnamese market. This program will incubate 20 innovative startups with strong focused management team and suitable products for such a healthy market like Vietnam. Noticeably, this season is completely organized based on the online platform.

By Tan Ba – Translated by Huong Vuong