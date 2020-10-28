SIHUB kicks off IPO training program for startups

The IPO training program in within the framework of the project ‘Supporting National Innovative Startup Ecosystem until 2025’, started by the Ministry of Science and Technology to boost the growth of startup entrepreneurs.

The program consists of 14 topics, including What is an IPO?; Conditions to Become an IPO Enterprise; Capital Mobilization – Typical Cases; Merging and Acquisition – Typical Cases; Intensive Business Valuation; Law Observance; Requirements of the Markets and Investors.

The teaching staff is selected from experienced financial and stock experts.

Taking part in this free program, learners are offered a chance to visit successful IPO companies for practical expertise and will be rewarded a certificate at the end of the course.

“There are thousands of opportunities that IPO provides businesses, which means company managers need to be well-prepared to make this process a successful one and can attract more capital”, commented Director of SIHUB Huynh Kim Tuoc.

Nearly 170 people have registered for the program, 74 percent of whom are business leaders. 81 of them are chosen for this first IPO training.

By SGGP Staff – Translated by Vien Hong