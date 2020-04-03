Smooth post services ensured during nationwide social distance time

Accordingly, MIC requests that post service firms quickly adapt to the new working challenge where workload is much heavier due to the implementation of social distance in the whole country. They need to try their best to answer the basic needs for safe and swift goods delivery of both citizens and state offices under all circumstances.

To fulfill this goal, these companies are recommended to focus on applying digital technologies and updated platforms to minimize direct contact when offering services; to gradually switch to digital post services and e-commerce-related services; and to assign sufficient human resources in order to avoid customers visiting post offices for postal parcel receipt or package congestion and loss.

MIC asks that at post offices and related units of post service companies, all staff need to strictly observe all instructions by the Government, the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Health, and the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control regarding wearing protection clothes, face masks and checking body temperature regularly, keeping the distance in direct contact, preparing enough disinfection liquid for both officers and customers.

All the staff of these companies, especially shippers and truck drivers who frequently get in close contact with customers, have to declare health status each day. In the event that there is a close contact with a Covid-19 case (F1) or a person who got in touch with an infected one (F2), these people must undergo quarantine after honest report following the Ministry of Health’s direction.

If a dishonest or insufficient report is discovered, those regulation breakers must be punished accordingly.

Post service businesses consider and provide base salary for quarantine employees to ensure their rights. If there is disagreement arisen, these companies are asked to report to MIC for further instruction.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Thanh Tam