Space for innovation, digital transformation experiment introduced in HCMC

The space is located inside Viettel Building, at the address of Floor 20, 285 Cach Mang Thang 8 Street in District 10.

This is one of the projects to celebrate the 11th municipal Party Congress and to observe Decision No.2393/QD-UBND about digital transformation in HCMC.

In the event, Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc stated that the space for innovation and experiment of digital transformation is obviously a great contribution to the success of the city’s digital transformation process, aiming at developing a digital government and economy.

He added that in the future, HCMC is planning to establish one specific center for digital transformation, with the goal to upgrade the public’s awareness about this critical process via proper experiments on benefits that the process brings to them.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Thanh Tam