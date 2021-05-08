‘Student Chie-Tech 2021’ formally kicked off

The formal launch of ‘Student Chie-Tech 2021’. (Photo: VNA)

The challenge of this year’s contest is ‘Creating Automatic Nut Assembling Equipment’.

The contest welcomes students from universities, colleges, and academies in the Northern region of Vietnam. Taking part in this event, participants have a chance to work with senior engineers and experts in the field of industrial engineering to improve their practical skills for future career.

The organization board begins to accept contestants’ papers from May 7. The final round is planned to take place on December 10.

The winner will receive a cash prize of VND30 million (approx. US$1,300), followed by two second prizes, each of which gets VND20 million ($874), and three third prizes with VND10 million ($437) each.

The most outstanding contestants will also have a chance of internship in Canon Vietnam Co. Ltd.

Detailed information can be found at facebook.com/canonchietechcontest

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Thanh Tam