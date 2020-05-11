Ta Quang Buu Awards 2020 honors 3 scientists

Accordingly, the first scientist to receive the Best Scientific Project title is Associate Prof. Dr. Vuong Thi Ngoc Lan from Ho Chi Minh City University of Medicine and Pharmacy – main author of the research project about improving treatment performance and lessening side-effects for female patients undergoing artificial insemination (published in The New England Journal of Medicine).

The second person to be awarded the same title is Associate Prof. Dr. Pham Tien Son from Da Lat University – main author of the research project about identifying the smallest value of a polynomial function in a semialgebraic set (published in SIAM Journal on Optimization).

The Best Young Scientist title is given to Dr. Nguyen Truong Thanh Hieu from Ton Duc Thang University – author of the research project ‘Low-energy Electron Inelastic Mean Free Path in Materials’ (published in Applied Physics Letters Journal).

Ta Quang Buu Awards is the most prestigious and valuable award held each year for Vietnamese researchers. It is organized by the Ministry of Science and Technology. This year’s award ceremony will happen on May 18 in Hanoi, in celebration of the Vietnam Science-Technology Day.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Thanh Tam