Ta Quang Buu Prize 2021 has four nominations

Particularly, the list of main two nominees for Ta Quang Buu Prize 2021 includes Associate Professor-Dr. Ngo Duc Thanh from the University of Science and Technology of Hanoi, Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, and Dr. Do Huu Hoang from Institute of Oceanography, Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology.



Meanwhile, two nominees for the young scientist category of Ta Quang Buu Prize 2021 are Dr. Bui Minh Tuan from the University of Science, Vietnam National University in Hanoi and Dr. Hoang Thanh Tung from Institute for Scientific Research of the Central Highland, Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology.

llustrative photo for the award ceremony of Ta Quang Buu Prize

Ta Quang Buu Prize is an annual award launched by the Ministry of Science and Technology to encourage and honor scientists with their outstanding achievement in basic scientific research in all fields of natural sciences and technology.



By Tran Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong