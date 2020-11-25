Techfest Southeast Region 2020 opens in HCMC

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Tran Xuan Dich, deputy director of the Ministry of Science and Technology’s Department of Market Development and Science and Technology Enterprises, noted that Việt Nam was one of the fastest growing countries in ASEAN with a vibrant start-up eco-system.



“The current innovative start-up eco-system has entered a critical stage for the development of Vietnamese start-ups,” he said.

Thousands of local and international investors, enterprises and representatives from the start-up community are participating in the Techfest Southeast Region 2020 that runs until Saturday.

The event, the largest of its kind, aims to create a platform to connect the Vietnamese start-up eco-system with that of the world at large.

Dr. Nguyen Dong Phong, chairman of the University of Economics of HCMC, said the event connects local and regional eco-systems in the Southeast region, and contributes to building a national innovation start-up eco-system.

Government policies that will help the innovative start-up community and create a favourable environment for the growth of start-ups will also be discussed.

Launched by the HCMC People’s Committee, the Ministry of Science and Technology and the University of Economics of HCMC, the events will be held both online and offline.

Successful start-up models and individuals and organisations making major contributions in the field will be honoured during the event.

The Techfest Southeast Region 2020 includes one general session, one round table and four sessions. The sessions will discuss current topics such as digital transformation, smart city, smart education, hi-tech agriculture, artificial intelligence and blockchain.

Other activities held as part of the event include the 2020 HCMC Innovation, Start-up and Entrepreneurship Week, and the Vietnam Artificial Intelligence Day.

In addition, there is an exhibition including nearly 60 booths displaying science and technology products.

Exhibitors can participate in the online exhibition at a platform that works 24/7, aiming to connect the start-up community, the science and technology community, and innovative eco-systems of 63 provinces and more than 80 countries and territories, including the US, Canada, Germany, France, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Thailand and Australia.

The Vietnamese start-up eco-system is supported by a legal framework. It has in recent years grown significantly with 38 incubators and more than 170 co-working spaces nationwide. There are more than 60 innovative start-up funds nationwide.