QTSC has installed the technology for remote body temperature checking, created by Tuong Minh Software Solutions Co. Ltd. (TMA), to screen visitors to TMA Building and QTSC Building 1 for possible SARS-CoV-2 infection.

This gate can automatically check the temperature of a passerby and deliver a sound-image warning message if it is over 37.5oC. The gate is expected to reduce direct contact between people and thus limiting possible infection.

QTSC Building 1 has also introduced a machine to scan visitors’ face in order to warn if they do not wear a face mask.

The new version developed by TMA and QTSC will integrate both devices and corresponding software into one platform for ease of use.

Recently, the Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) IT squad to fight against Covid-19 has just proposed the pilot of a self-quarantine kit to HCMC People’s Committee. The pilot will be carried out in District 12 for 2 weeks.

The software in the kit is able to track location and monitor body temperature of the subject. If this subject goes out of the approved range or has a fever, a warning message will appear.

The hardware comprises a thermometer and a smart device to install an Internet-based app. When wearing this thermometer, the subjects will have their temperature checked and synchronized to their smart phones before being sent to the server located in the data center of HCMC. Administrators in this center are able to closely monitor these subjects’ status at any time.

The kit is the result of a collaboration between HCMC Center for Disease Control and Prevention (HCDC), HCMC Department of Information and Communications, Quang Trung Software City, Tuong Minh Software Solutions Co. Ltd., and HCMC Computer Association.

Deputy Director if HCMC Department of Information and Communications Vo Thi Trung Trinh shared that her department has already submitted a report of the kit to HCMC People’s Committee for a formal approval. Meanwhile, related units are trying to perfect the kit in hope of better contributing to the final victory against Covid-19 in Vietnam.

By Tan Ba – Translated by Thanh Tam