In addition, Google has announced intensive programs to help mobile game companies in Vietnam develop better in international markets. Game companies in Vietnam have achieved many successes on the world map.





According to the NewZoo’s global game market report 2020, during the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the total revenue of the global game industry in 2020 still reached US$159.3 billion, up 9 percent compared to 2019, of which half comes from mobile games. This shows an optimistic sign because other sectors are declining due to the heavy impact from the pandemic.

Asia is the largest gaming market, accounting for nearly half of total revenue by region, and is among the fastest growing regions alongside Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. According to recent positive data, the game market in Vietnam is of great potential. The local market has made many breakthroughs in the world market.

After Flappy Bird game made by a young Vietnamese man in 2015, up to now, five companies from Vietnam have been added in the list of leading game companies in Southeast Asia and the Pacific in terms of global download volume in 2021 announced by App Annie.

During the Think Games Vietnam events, Google also announced two programs including Gaming Growth Lab and GameCamp Vietnam, in order to create a “launching pad” to promote the Southeast Asian country’s game industry to make great strides. Gaming Growth Lab is a 3-month training and education program for 30 selected potential game companies. Over the course of 12 weeks, selected companies will receive extensive theoretical and practical training with industry-leading examples of success.

Through Google Play, game developers in Vietnam can bring their products to the global market. According to the App Annie 2020 ranking, Vietnamese game companies ranked 7th in the world in terms of downloads. For every 25 games downloaded, one is produced by a Vietnamese company.





By Tan Ba - Translated by Anh Quan