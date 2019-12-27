Top 10 scientific-technological events in Vietnam in 2019

This is the 14th year that the voting has been held, attracting the participation of nearly 60 journalists and reporters in the scientific-technological field coming from 30 news agencies, newspapers. The following list ranges from the first position to the tenth.

1. Resolution No.52 about the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0), issued by the Politburo

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam cum President of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong represented the Politburo to approve Resolution No.52-NQ/TW on ‘Guidelines and Policies for Active Participation in the 4th Industrial Revolution’ (Resolution No.52) on September 27, 2019.

This Resolution clearly states that Industry 4.0 brings about both opportunities and challenges for each nation, organization, and individual. It has powerful effects on all aspects of the economy and society.

Therefore, it is essential that Vietnam actively participate in the revolution. This is a strategic mission, both short-term and long-term, of the whole community, especially the political system as it closely connects with the globalization process. Vietnam must be fully aware of the nature of Industry 4.0 to make crucial breakthroughs in its socio-economic development.

2. National scientific conference ‘Sino-Vietnamese War – 40th Anniversary’

On February 15, 2019, the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences cooperated with the Vietnam Association of Historical Sciences to organize a national conference ‘Sino-Vietnamese War – 40th Anniversary’, attracting the participation of several renowned scientists and lecturers from prestigious universities and research institutes nationwide, veterans of the War.

The conference honored all citizens who bravely fought and died for the war against China to protect the Vietnamese border. It also served to boost patriotism in the society, especially the young. It mentioned the valuable lesson of solidarity and its implementation in today’s community in order for Vietnam to grow sustainably, of caution against all kinds of harmful plots to destroy peace in the country.

3. Successful manufacturing and launch of MicroDragon satellite

On January 18, 2019, the made-in-Vietnam satellite MicroDragon was successfully launched into the orbit in Japan. This is a historic moment of the Vietnamese space industry, signaling the ability to master observation satellite and telecommunications technologies of the country (from the design, data collection, part assembling, ground system installation stages) in order to serve commercial purposes.

The MicroDragon satellite was designed and created by Vietnamese engineers, with the support of Japanese experts. Its goals are to capture pictures of seawater colors in coastal areas to evaluate quality and components there in order to timely inform Vietnam’s aquaculture sector.

With the maturity of the space industry, Vietnam will become more active in preparation for potential natural disasters.

4. Grand opening of Vietnam Data Exchange Platform (VDXP) and National Public Service Portal (NPSP)

On March 12, 2019, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and leaders of ministries, state organizations pressed the button to formally launch VDXP.

VDXP is the foundation for the digitalization process of the government, aiming at becoming a paperless and efficient government in the future. VNPT is responsible for component installation, and the Government Office hires the hardware in a long term.

On December 9, 2019, NPSP at the address dichvucong.gov.vn was launched to support citizens and businesses to perform administrative procedures more conveniently.

It had 6 main sections of the national database on administrative procedures; one-time sign-in for all procedures; online payment; feedback and suggestion submission; integration of administrative services among ministries, industries, and local authorities; online support.

At the moment, NPSP offers 8 public services at 63 areas.

5. Rice type ST25 selected as the best in the world

In the 2019 World Rice Conference held in Manila of the Philippines from November 10 to 13, 2019, the rice type ST25 won the title ‘World Best Rice’.

ST25 is cross-bred using the improved back crossing technique by a research team from the southern province of Soc Trang, namely Ho Quang Cua, Dr. Tran Tan Phuong, and Nguyen Thu Huong.

The ST rice types, with the latest version of ST25, are high-yield climate-resilient ones that can adapt to saline, alum soil and resist pest. It is long-grain white rice with an aroma of pineapple. It can provide 2-3 crops per year.

6. First successful mobile call in Vietnam using 5G network

On May 10, 2019, Viettel successfully made the first call on its 5G mobile network with an Ericsson device. This event belongs to the piloting program of Viettel to evaluate possibilities of applying technology in the Vietnamese reality.

Viettel aims at being the pioneer in developing and implementing cutting edge technologies, including 5G technology, in the nation to keep up with the world in order to serve the digitalization process and be well prepared for Industry 4.0.

Viettel’s engineers are now researching for more innovative methods to conveniently install 5G stations.

This event marks Vietnam as one of the first countries in the world to successfully pilot 5G technology.

7. Grand opening of DNA Analysis Center for skeletons of martyrs

On July 25, 2019, the DNA Analysis Center under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology formally operated, right in the event of the 72th anniversary of Viet Nam's War Invalids and Martyrs Day. It aims at finding the identification of martyrs via their skeletons.

At the moment, the center is closely cooperating with large organizations from the US like the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP), the Armed Force DNA Identification Lab (AFDIL) and QIAGEN from Germany in projects such as Project USAID to help improve technological capability and precision in detecting the identity of dead people.

Since this August, the Center has processed more than 200 samples per month, with an impressive success.

8. Formal introduction of IVACFLU-S to protect people from influenza

On January 15, 2019, the Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals (IVAC) officially announced the use of IVACFLU-S, produced by this Institute. This is the first made-in-Vietnam vaccine to protect users from the three most common flu viruses of A/H1N1/09; A/H3N2 and B.

From 2003, when the A/H5N1 epidemic spread widely in the world including Vietnam, the Ministry of Health asked that all vaccine manufacturing institutes concentrated on the research and development of an effective domestic vaccine.

In May 2018, IVACFLU-S has been proved to satisfy the safety and immune demands at the rate of 60.3 – 86.6 percent (equal to the one from Europe). This vaccine is produced under the form of injection solution for people 18 – 60 years old. Around 1.5 doses can be manufactured per year.

9. Ramanujan Awards presented to Prof. Pham Hoang Hiep

In October 2019, the International Center for Theoretical Physics (ICTP) delivered the 2019 Ramanujan Award to Prof. Pham Hoang Hiep from the Mathematics Institute under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology.

Prof. Pham Hoang Hiep is honored because of his valuable contribution to the field of complex analysis, and in particular to pluripotential theory, where he obtained an important result on the singularities of plurisubharmonic functions; complex Monge-Ampère equations and log canonical thresholds, which have important applications in algebraic and complex Kähler geometry. The prize is also in recognition of Dr. Pham's important organizational role in the advancement of mathematics in his home country, Vietnam.

The professor had nearly 40 articles printed in international mathematics journals, 2 textbooks for graduate and post-graduate programs.

10. First time Techfest Vietnam introduced to the world

Techfest Vietnam 2019, a festival for innovative startup in the country, happened from December 4-6, themed ‘Vietnam: Globalise’. It was able to collect the best startup ideas in the whole nation via several contests. It could attract the interest of investors through the process of sending domestic businesses to developed nations for training sessions.

2019 is the first year that the Ministry of Science and Technology has held Techfest in other countries like the US (from September 7-14), the Republilc of Korea (from November 3-9), and Singapore (from November 10-14) to introduce potential startups and the Vietnamese innovative startup ecosystems.

In the event, several discussions, seminars with practical topics were held simultaneously. Many investors, managers, successful startup entrepreneurs, experts took part to discuss matters and shared experience, boosting the strong connections between the Vietnamese and the global community.

It aims at helping Vietnam to achieve sustainable development.

By TRAN BINH – Translated by Huong Vuong