Two Facebook accounts fined for spreading fake news

Accordingly, the two Facebook accounts named ‘Nguyen Duc Hien’ and ‘Hoang Nguyen Vu’ reported that they shared the news because they truly appreciated the sacrifice that the owner of the account ‘Tran Khoa’ has made. However, since they did not verify the reliability of the news source, they did not recognize it is fake.

The post appearing on the wall of Facebook account ‘Tran Khoa’, who is assumed to be a doctor of obstetrics and gynecology, shows that the doctor decided to pull out the breathing tubes of his parents to give to a pregnant woman with twin in need. He then resisted the pain of losing his beloved and entered the operation room to successfully deliver birth to the twin.

On August 8, HCMC Information and Communications Department announced that the content of the above post is absolutely fictitious information, and there is no such action as pulling out the ventilator of this patient to give to another in any hospital in HCMC. The HCMC Department of Health is now working with functional agencies to track the origin of this fake news.

The two Facebook accounts ‘Nguyen Duc Hien’ and ‘Hoang Nguyen Vu’ received administrative sanctions from HCMC Information and Communications Department for their unintentional news sharing activity in accordance with Point a, Clause 1, Article 101 in Decree No.15/2020/ND-CP about penalties for administrative violations in the fields of post, telecommunications, radio frequency, information technology, and electronic transaction.

By staff writers – Translated by Uyen Phuong