US$14 million worth of investment pledged in Techfest 2020

This year’s three-day Techfest featured about 40 events, such as conferences, seminars, forums and exhibitions, which attracted a total of 6,500 participants. All of its live-streamed events had at least 35,000 viewers tuning in.

In his remarks at the closing ceremony, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Van Tung said, despite adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnamese young generations have been ceaselessly working creatively and overcoming hardships to make breakthroughs.

The event reflects the development of Vietnam’s innovative and startup ecosystems which have step by step kept up with the global stage, Tung said, adding that he wants to welcome more foreign investors, experts and international organizations to participate, share experience and seek partnerships at the next year’s event.

Themed ‘Respond – Transform – Breakthrough,” the event was structured into 12 technology villages: Medical Technology, Agricultural Technology, Educational Technology, Tourism and F&B Technology, Frontier Technology, Financial Technology, Smart Cities, Social Impact, Student Start-ups, Local Start-ups, Community and International village.

It gathered close to 300 enterprises and startup accelerators who exhibited a wide range of innovative ideas and products, many of which have been developed by students from domestic vocational training centers.