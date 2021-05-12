Vietnam determinedly accelerates national digital transformation process

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is delivering his speech in the meeting with MIC. (Photo: SGGP)



Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung reported that the total revenue of the ICT industry in 2020 was around US$130 billion, with a contribution of $5 billion to the national budget.

Since most state management tasks of his ministry are closely linked to the IT infrastructure, this ministry must establish strong IT facilities both to fulfill current missions, to become the foundation for ministries, and to enter the global list of top ICT nations in 2025.

“In Industry 4.0, science-technology and innovation play a great role via digital transformation. Therefore, the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) must wisely lead Vietnam in its national digital transformation process in order to successfully form a digital Vietnam, where the digital government, economy, and society bloom to the fullest”, said the Minister.

To achieve that, Vietnam must master advanced digital equipment, offer a full 5G coverage nationwide in 2022, become a giant in cyber security, and set up a stable ecosystem of cyber safety products.

In addition, in the fields of electronics - telecommunications - information technology - digital technology, Vietnam must gradually move from following available designs and assembling imported parts to have end-products (‘Made in Vietnam’) to designing new models and creating novel products (‘Make in Vietnam’).

In 2025, the proportion of the second group must reach over 45 percent of the total manufactured goods. There will be 100,000 Vietnamese digital businesses at that time.

To conclude the meeting, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh suggested that MIC should consider adding new content related to functions, missions, and power in the aspects of digital transformation, digital economy and society.

There must be more priorities on brand building, copyright and intellectual property protection among ICT businesses, he added.

Then he stated that innovation must be the foundation for the national digital transformation process to establish a digital Vietnam, strategically led by MIC.

Lastly, the Prime Minister mentioned the importance of the mass media in propagandizing news to the public. Therefore, a suitable policy or mechanism in the communications field should be introduced to make this tool an effective resource of the state.

This means precision and objectiveness in news gathering must be highly prioritized so that the community are aware of the good and bad in life, positively inspiring their daily activities and contributing to the general socio-economic development of the nation.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Thanh Tam