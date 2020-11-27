Vietnam Digital Investor Club formally introduced

VDI is the idea of Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) to boost the establishment of the national startup ecosystem and the development of domestic digital startups. VDI’s core members are technological business people and investors operating in Vietnam.

VDI focuses on providing necessary investment guiding and special consultation for technological startups so that Vietnam can possess a growing number of strong digital enterprises, hopefully contributing to the national digital transformation process.

It is expected that VDI will attract at least 30 active members, under the management of 1 chairman, 3 vice chairman and 1 standing CEO.

The main aims of VDI are:

- Develop a startup network via proper consultation and investment;

- Provide professional training related to startup investment for members;

- Share investment experience among members;

- Organize frequent activities like monthly Startup Coffee Chat; semi-annually Investment Conference;

- Consider the establishment of a Professional Investment Fund (with a vision to 2022).

In the grand opening ceremony, VDI’s Chairman Nguyen Dinh Thang shared that in Industry 4.0, the quicker is the more successful; therefore, VDI wishes to become an active organization in both the domestic and international innovative startup ecosystems. Thanks to the strength of members in technology and administration, VDI hopes to help young businesses take confident steps towards their sustainable development.

Besides regular consultation and investment activities, VDI also wants to create more connections among investors – startups – investment funds – technological experts – financial experts – administration professionals – startup-supported organizations.

VDI will not forget the important task of protecting intellectual property rights for startups, with a promise from members to invest over US$6 million specially for this.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Huong Vuong