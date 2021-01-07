Statistics from MoST reveal that beside an impressive economic growth, Vietnam’s work performance also witnessed a rise of 5.8 percent per year, higher than the one in the period from 2011-2015 (4.3 percent a year). The contribution of Total Factor Productivity (TFP) reached 45.2 percent per year in 5 years, compared to the target of 30-35 percent.

In 2020, the Global Innovation Index (GII) of Vietnam was ranked 42 out of 131 nations and the third in ASEAN.

This success shows the footprint of science and technology implementation, via key solutions introduced by the Government for a sustainable development of the nation.

During the tense situation of Covid-19 pandemic, the Government has timely and wisely instructed MoST to contribute its part to the fierce fight.

The results are the success in culturing and isolating SARS-CoV-2 virus, making the detection kit for SARS-CoV-2, developing vaccine Nanocovax against Covid-19 which is being tested on volunteers, assembling robots to work in quarantine areas and hospitals.

In addition, MoST has cooperated with related ministries and agencies to develop a special map for infected areas named Vmap in order to detect people with high risks of infection in tourist sites, and a piece of software for health status declaration.

Regarding economic-related aspects, MoST issued Direction No.01/CT-BKHCN on April 21, 2020 on synchronous implementation of solutions and tasks about quality assessment criteria, intellectual property, and scientific-technological information to support businesses and startups in the pandemic time.

In 2020, 32 enterprises received their certificate of scientific-technological businesses, making a total of 538 out of 3,000 businesses of the same model nationwide. 50 more are on the way to gain this certificate.

In agriculture, science and technology has actively contributed 30 percent to the added value, 38 percent to the production of seeds and animals. Remarkable schemes like the National Product Program, Hi-tech Agriculture Program, Gene Source Conservation and Sustainable Use Program have been successfully launched, maintaining the export of staple produce in the time of Covid-19 pandemic.

Attending the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam highly appreciated the active role of MoST in 2020, especially in the fight against Covid-19.

Fully aware of the great potential of science and technology, the Deputy Prime Minister suggested that MoST focus more on research to create revolutionary and transparent mechanisms in financial management in scientific activities.

He hoped that MoST would continue to be active in the upcoming time in order to boost the development of science and technology as well as innovation in the whole nation, along with more work in the social-science fields.

By Tran Binh _ Translated by Thanh Tam