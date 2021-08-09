Vietnam launches Telehealth, Technological Center for Covid-19 prevention

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the ceremony to launch the platform for distance medical treatment - Telehealth. (Photo: VGP)



In the ceremony, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh witnessed one full Telehealth connection between doctors in Cho Ray Hospital and their colleagues in Can Gio District Hospital (sited in Ho Chi Minh City), Hau Nghia General Hospital (in Long An Province), and Thuan An Hospital (in Binh Duong Province). They discussed treatments for severe Covid-19 cases.

This platform is able to ease the burden of higher-leveled hospitals in the tower for Covid-19 treatment and provide timely and needed medical consultation right at the lower-leveled field hospitals.

In the future, Vietnam plans to site emergency centers in each district so that severe Covid-19 cases do not need to be transferred to hospitals of higher levels, and thus deaths can be minimized

The Prime Minister strongly believed that Telehealth will let doctors of district level gain more professional knowledge and confidence in diagnosis and treatment, which also means more patients can recover from sickness.

Besides asking the Health Minister to deliver detailed, consistent instructions on dividing patients into suitable levels, Prime Minister Chinh requested that the ministries of Science & Technology, Information & Communications perfect related technologies for diagnosis and treatment of Covid-19 patients.

In the ceremony, the National Technological Center for Covid-19 Prevention and Control was also introduced. The center aims at providing common technological platforms to be used nationwide and to satisfy professional demands in pandemic prevention and control.

In two days, major technological corporations in Vietnam such as Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group, Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group finished installing distance medical diagnosis and treatment systems at 328 district-leveled healthcare units in 47 provinces. This has formed a smooth connection among all district-leveled hospitals for professional tasks.

