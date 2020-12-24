Vietnam offering 5G free of charge in many locations

Accordingly, owners of smartphones that support the 5G technology can now experience this fast-paced connection free at several places in Hanoi and HCMC.

Viettel subscribers can send this syntax to 191 to activate the technology and use it at no cost: 5GKM The locations with Viettel’s 5G coverage are Hoan Kiem and Hai Ba Trung Districts in Hanoi, and Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in HCMC. The pilot will last until December 31, 2020.

Similarly, VinaPhone subscribers can experience 5G speed in Hoan Kiem and Hai Ba Trung Districts in Hanoi, Districts 1 and 3 in HCMC until January 31, 2021. The necessary syntax sending to 888 to activate 5G on their smartphones is 5G ON

Finally, MobiFone subscribers can enjoy the 5G coverage at the address of 80 Nguyen Du Street in District 1 of HCMC and the neighboring area of Saigon Notre-Dame Cathedral. The pilot lasts until December 30, 2020. To activate 5G, these users need to visit MobiFone’s official store at the above address.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Huong Vuong