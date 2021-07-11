Vietnam ranks second in ASEAN in IPv6 transition

The Ministry of Information and Communications’ Vietnam Internet Network Information Center (VNNIC) said in an effort to switch to IPv6, 44 out of 63 cities and provinces have issued their own action plans.



IPv6 is expected to meet Vietnam’s demand to offer new and quality services such as Internet of Things, 4G-LTE and 5G networks, contributing to digital transformation and digital government building.

In the first half of this year, many localities such as Vinh Long, Binh Thuan, Hau Giang, Thai Binh and Ha Tinh rolled out their plans to switch to IPv6 and partnered with the VNNIC to hold training for information technology officers in the field.

The VNNIC also recently held a webinar on guidelines for IPv6 address planning for departments of information and communications in the central and Central Highlands regions.

In Vietnam, 34 million mobile and 11 million Internet subscribers are using IPv6 services.

As of the mid-June, over 20 percent of information and public service portals by municipal and provincial authorities worked on IPv6 platform.