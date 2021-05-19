Vietnam to become innovative, science-respect society: Minister

Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat



Observing the instruction of President Ho Chi Minh 58 years ago in the first meeting of the Association for Science and Technology Dissemination about the use of science in increasing the work performance and living standards of the public, the Government and the Central Party always give high priority to science-technology development.

Explaining the meaning of this year’s motto ‘Science, Technology, Innovation – Arousing Aspirations, Creating Better Future’, Minister Huynh Thanh Dat shared that this is the trust as well as the pride of the whole society towards the talented and creative human resources in the science-technology field.

The Minister stated that in order for science-technology to have meaningful breakthroughs and to become the main force for socio-economic growth so that Vietnam owns a modern industry in 2030, in the upcoming time, we need to keep on updating our thoughts, to synchronously carry out major solutions to promote the national innovative system, to renovate the management mechanism for science-technology, to upgrade the professional level of science-technology of the Vietnamese, to boost the growth of the innovative startup ecosystems, and to increase cooperation with other nations in this field.

Due to the complexity of the current global Covid-19 pandemic, along with the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Vietnam needs to be more active, innovative, and flexible to better adapt to the swift changes of all fields in the world.

Therefore, the scientific-technological human resources must be well-prepared with sufficient professional knowledge in order to satisfy any possible demand of the society and tackle any problem arisen. This will help them fulfilling the dual target set by the Government to both safeguard the nation from the pandemic and develop the economy simultaneously.

Obviously, there is a need of close collaboration between scientists and the community, under the proper guidance of MoST, which facilitates scientific research, technological development, and innovation.

The Minister hoped that the Vietnam Science-Technology Day becomes a meaningful annual event to attract the participation of educational institutes, businesses, the young science lovers.

“Scientific knowledge will forever stay lonely in its ivory tower if not being widely spread and effectively implemented in life. The media must become a better tool to introduce this valuable knowledge and advanced technologies to the public, inspire their passion towards science, and help form an innovative culture among the community, especially the young. Vietnam must become a society that respects science and owns innovative thinking for a sustainable development”, insisted Minister Huynh Thanh Dat.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Vien Hong