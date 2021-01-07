Vietnam to complete forming digital government in 2030

The national strategy generally aims at actively taking advantages of all possible opportunities offered by Industry 4.0 to master cutting edge technologies and then apply them into socio-economic aspects. This is supposed to boost or renovate growth models in the nations, as well as a digital economy later.

The strategy states that in 2030, Vietnam should maintain its position in the top-40 of the Global Innovation Index (GII) by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO); in the top-30 of the Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU); and in the top-50 of the E-Government Development Index (EGDI) by the United Nations.

In addition, the strategy introduces the target of having the digital economy account for 30 percent of GDP and work performance increase by 7.5 percent per year.

Telecoms services like broadband Internet via optical cables and 5G mobile network should be popularized nationwide.

Most importantly, the digital government must be fully established by 2030, along with a series of smart cities in key economic regions throughout the country. These urban areas should be able to constantly linked to their global counterparts for effective operation.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Thanh Tam