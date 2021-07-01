Vietnam to establish several hi-tech agricultural zones



Accordingly, the two ministries are going to co-build many national science-technology task zones, carry out a number of key ministerial research programs on staple produce with highly competitive advantages, focus on the development of food processing as well as preservation technologies, and boost the digital transformation process in agriculture.

In the previous co-program from 2016-2020, the two ministries were able to help the Government to introduce various supporting mechanisms and policies for research and technology transfer activities in the agricultural field.

The collaboration between scientists, business people, and the localities have positively contributed to the significant growth of agricultural activities nationwide, ensuring both produce quality and competitiveness.

Many hi-tech agricultural zones, as a result, have been established, making good use of advanced technologies like automatic and semi-automatic control, Big Data, IoT, AI.

Reports from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development reveal that in 2020, the agriculture production value increased by 2.75 percent compared to the previous year, while the GDP of the whole industry rose by 2.68 percent.

By Tan Ba – Translated by Thanh Tam