Vietnam to focus on removing barriers for science and technology development

The workshop aimed to summarize and evaluate achievements, difficulties, and obstacles in the implementation process, as well as the causes and lessons learnt from the development of the science and technology market in the 2011-2020 period.



On that basis, the Ministry will give proper orientation to science and technology market development in the 2021-2030 period.



According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, mechanisms and policies on the science and technology market were basically completed in the 2011-2020 period. Fourteen resolutions, decisions of the Party and the Government, four laws, six decrees, and 12 circulars for the development of the science and technology market have been issued.

These resolutions, decisions, regulations, and decrees are about the evaluation of the results of scientific research and technology development without using the state budget; benefit distribution after commercialization, mechanisms to support supplies and demands of science and technology services, and intermediate organizations.

The regulations on supporting innovative startups and science and technology businesses have also been issued simultaneously with the regulations allowing the use of science and technology funds at businesses for investment in creative startups.

Moreover, the Vietnamese government has also issued regulations on tax incentives for organizations and individuals that invest in and support creative startups or build technical infrastructure for the operation of the National Technology Startup Support Center.

In addition to the amended law on Science and Technology in 2013, the National Assembly passed Decree No. 08/2014 which guides the law on Science and Technology and the Law on Technology Transfer 2017.

The NA’s approval of these above-mentioned laws has marked an important step in completing the institution of science and technology market development, especially mechanisms and measures for technology application and innovation, technology supply and demand, and ownership of research results, support for intermediary organizations as well as creative startup ideas ...

Legal regulations, mechanisms and policies are an important tool to create a favorable and transparent legal environment for parties involving in domestic market transactions as well as international integration.

Currently, 800 intermediary organizations have taken part in the science and technology market. Of which, technology transaction floors have been booming. Specifically, there were only 8 technology exchanges before 2015 whereas 20 technology transaction floors have been formed in localities in the period 2015-2020 plus a trading floor in the Northern Coastal region. One trading floor in the Mekong Delta region is going to be set up.

Along with the development of the traditional intermediary organizations, the new type of organizations has also grown strongly with 69 incubators, 28 business promotion programs, 186 types of co-working space.

Regarding human resources in state competent departments for science and technology market development in localities, 52.52 percent of them are holding master's degrees while 39.39 percent and 8.09 percent of them are holding university degrees and doctoral degrees respectively.

There have been many positive changes in the research results of institutions and higher education facilities. Many research results have been transferred from universities to enterprises bringing turnover up to tens or even hundreds of billions of Vietnamese dong.

Participants speak at the seminar (Photo: SGGP) For instance, Ho Chi Minh City-based University of Technology ( the National University of HCMC ) earned a revenue of about VND 1,300 billion (US$ 56,252,074) from activities involved in technology transfer in the 2009-2019 period including VND182.6 billion and VND 197.7 billion in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

In five years of implementing the science and technology market development program, roughly 63 tasks out of 500 proposals registered with a total budget of VND340 billion, of which VND194 billion from the state budget accounting for about 55 percent while about 45 percent from the participant businesses’ reciprocal.

At the seminar, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Van Tung recognized the delegates’ petitions around the barriers and obstacles caused by the policies and mechanisms to develop the science and technology market.

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, the country will concentrate on completing the legal environment, promoting scientific and practical research for science and technology market development as well as developing intermediary organizations for the science and technology market and stepping up enterprises’ capability to absorb and integrate technologies from 2021 to 2030.

In particular, the Ministry of Science and Technology will promote the development of the supply of the science and technology market, increase the science and technology market promotion activities, and linkage with an orientation towards synchronization between commodity markets, labor markets and finance. At the same time, the Ministry of Science and Technology will focus on training and fostering human resources as well as developing the national infrastructure of the science and technology market.

