Vietnam to host ITU Digital World 2020 next month

The event will be held online and will feature numerous events such as the ministers’ roundtables with ITU member countries, forum sessions, virtual exhibitions with the participation of international giants from the US, the EU, Japan, the Republic of Korea, among others, heard a press conference on the organisation of ITU Digital World 2020 held by the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) in Hanoi on September 25.



At the press conference, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Pham Tam said ITU Digital World 2020 has significant meaning, improving the country’s position and affirming its important role as one of the fastest-developing countries in ICT and an active and responsible member of ITU.

ITU Digital World 2020 is wide open to all businesses, creating an opportunity for business exchanges between Vietnamese and international businesses.

This is also an opportunity for Vietnamese firms to promote their image, thus enabling them to expand their market share globally, he added.

The virtual exhibition will include virtual booths, introducing digital products and services, and solutions of overseas businesses.

Meanwhile, the Ministerial Roundtables will include discussions about digital strategies during COVID-19 and in the post-COVID-19 landscape, as well as orientations in boosting cooperation among ITU member countries in the implementation of digital transformation programmes.

The forum will be divided into three sessions in three days, focusing on three key topics, namely connectivity, digital transformation, and sustainable development.