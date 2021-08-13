Vietnam to launch NanoDragon satellite in March 2022

NanoDragon has been transported to the launch pad of Uchinoura Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture of Japan

NanoDragon is a micro-satellite weighing around 4kg and having a size of 100x100x240.5mm. It was developed by VNSC for the purpose of observing sea vehicles using microsatellite beam technology to catch the Automatic Identification System signal installed on ships.



NanoDragon has been transported to the launch pad of Uchinoura Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture of Japan. It is planned that NanoDragon will be launched into orbit before March 2022.

The satellite will operate in a solar synchronous orbit at an altitude of about 560km from Earth.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Anh Quan