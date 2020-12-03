Vietnam to popularize cyber security to citizens

The focus of this event was the international conference and exhibition themed ‘Cyber Security – Key Factor in the National Digital Transformation’.

According to Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung, until now, Vietnam has mastered 90 percent of the cyber security ecosystem in order to best answer the demands of the Party and Government agencies.

It is expected that in 2021, Vietnam will have a full control over this ecosystem.

Minister Hung shared that digital transformation is a comprehensive process of the whole country. Since digital applications are to be popularized to every citizen, ensuring cyber safety is a must.

To do this, IT businesses should make related software both cheap and user-friendly to the community.

By Tran Luu – Translated by Thanh Tam