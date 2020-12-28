Vietnam to speed up 5G commercialization

Statistics from Vietnam Telecommunications Authority (VNTA) reveal that the revenues of mobile services in 2020 are mostly based on traditional ones, especially SMS. This service accounts for 52.56 percent of the total earnings, and has shown signals of saturation.

Meanwhile, the income from data services only occupies 35.17 percent of the total, compared to the global average one at 43 percent.

Therefore, in 2021, VNTA is going to support telecoms businesses to speed up their 5G commercialization process and to expand 5G and broadband hardware construction to each family in the country.

The program to switch from old version smartphones (running 2G/3G technologies) to newer versions that support 4G/5G technologies will also be carried out nationwide, via practical solutions like promoting low-priced 4G smartphone manufacturing and forcing the integration of 4G onto a smartphone.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Huong Vuong