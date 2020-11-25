Vietnam to tighten cyber security

In the meeting, the Steering Committee reviewed the current cyber security status in Vietnam, and introduced its work plan for 2020 and 2021, including a projected plan for the next 5 years.

In his speech, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked that members of the Committee cooperate with the Ministry of Public Security (taking the role of the Committee’s standing agency) as well as related ministries and agencies to urgently implement feasible methods to guarantee cyber safety and security, especially at the preparation time for the organization of the 13th National Party Congress, the election of members to the 15th National Assembly and deputies to the People’s Council at all levels for the tenure 2021-2026.

The Prime Minister requested that all provinces and cities to quickly establish their own sub-committees for cyber safety and security; and immediately carry out certain tasks to meet the requirements of the current situation in Vietnam.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Huong Vuong