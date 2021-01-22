Vietnam to tighten cybersecurity during National Party Congress

Reports from the Department of Cybersecurity and Hi-tech Crime Prevention display that there is an abnormal rise in both the frequency, scale, and quantity of cyber attacks towards Vietnam, especially on head offices of the Government, key corporations and financial institutes.

These attacks use several sophisticated dangerous methods to steal sensitive information and confidential internal documents of the Government while spreading malware simultaneously.

The most popular way is phishing, where international cyber criminals normally spread malware via emails attached with eye-catching documents seemingly related to the National Party Congress, the election of vital positions in the Party.

These criminals also take advantage of security vulnerabilities in local networks of major state offices with the mass scan or mass exploit method (accounting for 17 percent). Through that, they steal sensitive information or upload fake news to create havoc in the community.

More seriously, reports from the Ministry of Public Security show that lately, cyber criminals have switched to indirect attacks in order to control software developers and IT solution providers who have signed contracts with organizations of the Party and the Government. They can then use the facilities of these units to further their attacks to other critical organizations.

Therefore, the Department of Cybersecurity and Hi-tech Crime Prevention warns that citizens should not open any file or click on any link with unclear origin. Computer users are also advised to install proper anti-virus programs to regularly scan their machine or a suspicious file from portable storage devices like USBs and kill all possible viruses.

Network administrators and special task forces for cybersecurity are asked to frequently update all latest patches for their OS, software, and network hardware.

State organizations are requested to classify their information assets and assign suitable task forces to monitor these valuable pieces of information. Necessary policies should be issued to ensure cybersecurity and the safety of confidential government-related information.

If detecting any suspicious action, people are asked to immediately inform the Department of Cybersecurity and Hi-tech Crime Prevention via the telephone number 0338.897.798 for timely handling of the situation.

By Gia Khanh – Translated by Vien Hong