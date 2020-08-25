Vietnam Yellow Book of Innovation 2020 formally introduced

This is an activity to celebrate the upcoming Independence Day on September 2, the 90th anniversary of Vietnam Fatherland Front on November 18, and the 13th National Congress of the Central Party.

In this fifth publication, Vietnam Yellow Book of Innovation 2020 honors 75 authors and groups with excellent scientific-technological projects or solutions, along with 7 groups with outstanding innovative scientific solutions for Covid-19 fight.

President of Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Tran Thanh Man commented that this ceremony is held in the sensitive time of Covid-19 combat, when the whole society is focusing on stabilizing their life, strengthening national defense, boosting socio-economic growth, and stopping corruption.

The 75 selected names out of 157 nominated documents have displayed the full innovation capacity of Vietnamese citizens regarding science-technology to be rightfully used in developing and protecting their country.

All 75 winning projects concentrate on practical fields like environment protection, food safety, public healthcare (especially Covid-19 prevention and control), administrative reform, disaster warning, flood protection, education, living standard improvement, military power boost.

In the event, Politburo member and Permanent member of the CPV Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong stated that the Central Party and the Government have already issued several influential policies to promote the development of science and technology in order for Vietnam to be more active in Industry 4.0.

As a result, many contests and campaigns have been held both to conduct more scientific-technological research and to implement those results into the reality to increase working performance and effectively protect the nation, whole-heartedly supported by the whole society.

Mr. Vuong then suggested that Vietnam Fatherland Front collaborated with related agencies in the science-technology industry to monitor and facilitate the application of research results in local areas, timely proposing suitable mechanisms or policies when needed. This is expected to remedy the current state of inability to implement research results in reality.

He also recommended that the local authorities and local party committees pay more attention to encouraging scientific-technological research activities among citizens to make full use of the innovation power of the society for a better and more prosperous Vietnam in the future.

The Judge Board of Vietnam Yellow Book of Innovation reveals that in the last 5 years, there have been 772 scientific-technological projects nominated by 21 ministries and industries and 57 provinces in the country. Among them, 365 projects have been chosen via ballot to be printed in the Vietnam Yellow Book of Innovation.

The Board announced that from the positive results of the task in the period from 2016 – 2020, it is planning to continue the same work for the next 5 years between 2021 – 2025, with necessary adjustment to make the selection more effective. The Book is supposed to be announced on each anniversary of the Independence Day (Sep 2nd).

By Phan Thao – Translated by Vien Hong