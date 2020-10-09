Vietnamese school management platform launched

The ceremony belongs to a series of events to present ‘Make in Vietnam’ digital platforms for the recently approved program ‘National Digital Transformation until 2025, with a Vision to 2030’.

In the ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Huy Dung - Director General of the Authority of Information Technology Application (under MIC) – shared that education is on top of the priority list for digital transformation of Vietnam. This is supposed to result in a human resources improvement and better management in the future.

Accordingly, the four goals of digital transformation in education are online learning and teaching, applying IT in inspection and examination, building digital educational materials, and creating a common database for the whole nation.

“Seeing the importance of information security for these databases, a specific ‘Make in Vietnam’ platform has been developed to ensure information safety for the future human resources as well as the national digital sovereignty,” said Mr. Dung.

The platform is for education-related tasks such as education management, school management, school-parent information portal, educational data analysis, student document management, online school admission, school timetable, online learning and testing, teaching staff management, educational facilities management, libraries and learning materials, school fees.

The integration of such tasks into one platform will make it easier for ministries, industries, and even schools to manage or access necessary details in the real-time mode, resulting in more transparency and efficiency.

This platform is linked to the current national database for education and training so that information is updated timely and according to standards of the Ministry of Education and Training.

It is also used to form the digital school model.

