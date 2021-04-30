Vietnamese scientists among Asia’s top 100: Singapore magazine

They are Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tran Thi Thu Ha of Thai Nguyen University, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Vuong Thi Ngoc Lan from the University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Ho Chi Minh City, and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Le Thi Quynh Mai from the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE).





The five Vietnamese scientists in the 2021 edition of the Asian Scientist 100 (Photo: vnexpress.net)



Assoc. Prof. Dr. Pham Tien Son of Da Lat University and Dr. Nguyen Truong Thanh Hieu from Ton Duc Thang University also make onto the list.

This year’s list features the achievements of the researchers, innovators and leaders tackling the world’s most pressing issues from climate change to COVID-19.

To qualify for the list, honorees must have won a national or international prize in 2020. Alternatively, they must have a significant accomplishment in scientific discovery or leadership that benefits academia or industry.