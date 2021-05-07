Vietnam’s sixth scientific journal included in SCOPUS

This is Vietnam’s sixth scientific journal to be indexed in the SCOPUS bibliographic database containing abstracts and citations of scientific journals. To be accepted in SCOPUS, journals are strictly selected in terms of quality, reputation and prestigious editors’ recognition.



VJCS is a scientific journal published by Nguyen Tat Thanh University in cooperation with Springer Publishing House since 2013 and World Scientific Publishing House since 2019.

It is an archival journal serving the academic research community by publishing high-quality scientific articles that deliver methods, techniques, tools, implementations, and applications of research.

In particular, the journal’s articles highlight the application of computer science methods and technologies for solving tasks in management, industry, engineering, administration, and education, and evaluations of existing intelligent systems and tools, emphasizing comparative studies and user’s experiences.

Being built in November 2004 and owned by Elsevier Publishing House (Netherlands), SCOPUS is a bibliographic database that contains 57 million abstracts and approximately 22,000 categories of over 5,000 publishers.

Many world ranking organizations such as SCIMAGO (http://scimagojr.com) and QS World University Rankings (http://www.topuniversities.com) uses the database from SCOPUS in university reviews and rankings.

By Thanh Minh - Translated by Anh Quan