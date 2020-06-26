Viettel deploys largest undersea ADC system in Vietnam

After its completion in the fourth quarter of 2022, the cable system will become the largest international submarine fiber optic cable system in Vietnam, tripling the current Asia-Pacific Gateway (APG) cable.With a huge system data, ADC could support high-speed operation for applications with demand for signal bandwidth, fostered by wireless network: 5G technology, cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).According to Deputy General Director of Viettel Business Solutions Cooperation Mr. Doan Dai Phong, with the implementation of ADC, Viettel continues to prove its role of pioneer in connecting Vietnam with many countries in the world via its diversified network connection system.ADC will play an important role in promoting digital transformation of the whole society meeting the demand of increasing data transmission, as well as promoting the development of advanced technologies.

By Tan Ba- Translated by Huyen Huong