Viettel develops app to support fight against nCoV

The app is able to help users self-check their nCoV infection potential, offer trustworthy knowledge about disease prevention, provide updated formal instruction of state agencies and healthcare organizations, along with news on the worldwide disease status, and list the nearest healthcare units for citizens to report about the disease.

‘Suc Khoe Viet Nam’ is the only official information provision app of the Ministry of Health regarding nCoV. It runs in both Android and iOS, and be downloaded from App Store (for iOS devices) or via the link https://suckhoetoandan.vn/install/android for Android ones.

General Director Nguyen Manh Ho of Viettel Business Solutions Corporation (a member of Viettel Group) shared that his organization used all its resources for the development of this product in hope of helping the Vietnamese more effectively fight against nCoV.

Before this, Viettel also transfer its hotline 19009095 to the Ministry of Health especially for receiving and answering inquiries from the public regarding this outbreak, while installing 23 live stations to link major hospitals nationwide for the treatment task.

As students in the whole Vietnam stay at home due to this epidemic, Viettel is launching Vieettel Study, a social network for learning, free of charge.

The Ministry of Health today is hosting an online conference as to possible treatments for respiratory diseases caused by corona virus. Viettel technically support the event by launching 700 live stations at several communes, districts, cities in all 63 provinces.

It is going to integrate a Cyberbot in the Fanpage ‘Suc Khoe Toan Dan’ (Public Health) to provide formal information from the Ministry of Health to Internet users. Using the latest technological advances like Machine Learning, Text Pattern, and Spelling Check, this chatbot is able to automatically answer certain questions related to the nCoV epidemic in the world quickly.

