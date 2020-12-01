Viettel formally pilots commercial 5G services in Hanoi

At present, Viettel owns the highest number of 5G transceivers in Hanoi making use of the Non-Standalone Access technology, allowing this carrier to cover the largest area for the best experience possible.

Using both self-made and imported equipment, Viettel can provide 5G services for its customers the downtown districts of Hoan Kiem, Ba Dinh, and Hai Ba Trung without the need to upgrade their SIM.

In the piloting phase, Viettel offers unlimited data use for all 5G services so that people can enjoy the speed and connection benefits of the 5G technology.

In the upcoming time, Viettel will continue the pilot phase in Da Nang City and Ho Chi Minh City.

In the launching ceremony, named ‘Hello Vietnam from 5G Viettel’, Director General of Viettel Le Dang Dung affirmed that being the largest telecoms and IT enterprise in Vietnam, Viettel is playing its role in forming a digital society, economy, and an e-government in the country.

These are Viettel’s 5G-related milestones:

-May 2019: Viettel became the first carrier in Vietnam to successfully create a call using 5G technology

-September 2019: Viettel formally piloted 5G technology in Ho Chi Minh City and introduced the infrastructure for Internet of Things (IoT), with 1,000 Narrowband IoT stations to cover the whole city

-January 17, 2020: Viettel made the first 5G phone call on its self-developed device

-October 2020: Viettel was approved to begin the pilot project of commercializing 5G services in Hanoi, with the scale of no more than 140 5G transceivers using the wavebands of 2,600MHz, 3,700 – 3,800MHz (C-Band) and 27,100 – 27,500MHz (mmWave).

By Tran Binh – Translated by Thanh Tam