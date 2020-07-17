Viettel should continue its pioneer role to form digital life in Vietnam

In the meeting, Major General Le Dang Dung – General Director cum Acting President of Viettel – reported that observing Resolution No.142/2016/QH13 by the National Assembly about socio-economic development plan in 5 years from 2016-2020 and directions of the Central Military Commission – the Ministry of Defense, Viettel has achieved certain positive results, greatly contributing to the national economic growth and reduction of unemployment rate while still ensuring national defense tasks.

Last year, the total revenues of Viettel reached VND251,500 billion (approx. US$10.9 billion), an increase of 4,700 times compared to 2000. Its profit before tax in 2019 was VND39,400 billion ($1.7 billion), a rise of over 27,000 times compared to 2000. Its contribution to the state budget last year was VND38,000 billion ($1.64 billion).

Viettel has become the most valuable trademark in Vietnam and the Southeast region, the 9th in Asia. It is ranked at the 28th position out of top 150 network carriers in the world, with the trademark value of $5.8 billion.

Viettel is now the largest telecoms provider in Vietnam, having 65 million mobile subscribers and 5.8 million Internet subscribers, accounting for 54 percent and 41.5 percent of the domestic market respectively. The corporation owns 360,000 km optical fiber cable, 120,000 stations, 5 international-standard storage centers.

As to research activities, Viettel was successful in researching and manufacturing telecoms devices like core network equipment, ensuring information security for its own network as well as the national one. Since 2019, Viettel has focused more on developing 5G transceiver stations and chips. Since June 2020, it has piloted its 5G station in the Ministry of Information and Communications before installing them nationwide. It has also mastered monitoring tools in the cyber environment in order to protect Internet users and digital sovereignty of Vietnam.

More importantly, Viettel has launched the second military telecoms network, along with ensuring the smooth running of the first one in the peaceful time and ready for any emergency by a clear connection to boundary areas, islands, and among military units.

Viettel has actively promoted the use of IT in governmental activities and businesses via the establishment of national-scale projects, creating strong infrastructure for e-payment and trading through mobile devices.

Remarkably, many decisions of Viettel are made with the help of data analysis via systems like Data Lake, Dashboard, ERP, making it the pioneer in the Industry 4,0 era in Vietnam.

Viettel, therefore, has been the model of a state business that successfully follows the market mechanism and is innovative in trading and operation.

After listening to reports about current operation status of Viettel, Naitonal Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan highly appreciated all achievements so far toward the national development, and presented new requirements in the upcoming time.

She said that Viettel needs to maintain its leading role by concentrating more on research and manufacturing, becoming the core in the high-tech defense industry to produce high-tech weapons and to strengthen military power of Vietnam.

Chairwoman Ngan suggested that Viettel keep on being the pioneer in creating a digital life and digital society in the Vietnamese community so that the country can form a digital economy and administrate the society via digital technologies.

Taking part in this visit was General Ngo Xuan Lich – Minister of Defense and Colonel General Phan Van Giang – Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army cum Deputy Minister of Defense.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Vien Hong