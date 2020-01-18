Viettel trials first video call on 5G network

After the first video call on the 5G network, the military-run company said that it has become the sixth firm the world to produce 5G network equipment after Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei, Samsung Electronics and ZTE.





Of these, only Viettel is telecommunication developers and network equipment and software producer.

Before on December 28, 2019, Viettel officially introduced 5G-gNodeB equipment system developed by Viettel's engineering team based on its experience from the development of BTS (base transceiver station) for 4G - eNodeB and 5G pre-feasibility research.





By Tran Binh - Translated by Anh Quan