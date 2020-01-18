Viettel trials first video call on 5G network

SGGP
Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung and Minister of Science and Technology Chu Ngoc Anh yesterday conducted the first trial video call on its 5G network at a meeting with Vietnam’s largest telecommunication company Viettel.

Viettel trials first video call on 5G network

After the first video call on the 5G network, the military-run company said that it has become the sixth firm the world to produce 5G network equipment after Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei, Samsung Electronics and ZTE.

Of these, only Viettel is telecommunication developers and  network equipment and software producer.
Before on December 28, 2019, Viettel officially introduced 5G-gNodeB equipment system developed by Viettel's engineering team based on its experience from the development of BTS (base transceiver station) for 4G - eNodeB and 5G pre-feasibility research.

By Tran Binh - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags:

Other news

See more