VN citizens asked to declare health status

The application NCOVI can be found on Play Store (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vnptit.innovation.ncovi) for Android devices and Appstore for iOS devices.

After installing, users have to enter precise personal information, especially the one about their current health status in the main screen. They are encouraged to update this status each day.

The application is also used for reporting suspicious cases of Covid-19 infection in the neighborhood, along with correct real-time location system in the digital Vietnam map (Vmap).

Those who do not own or use a mobile device can ask family members or friends to help them declare their health status.

All provided information must be strictly monitored and protected to be used for disease control purposes only.

It is hoped that this action will immensely aid the Government to timely isolate epicenters to avoid further spreading. In addition, the app is a means for the local authorities to offer appropriate and effective medical support, informative messages and updates about Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the digital Vietnam health declaration system, developed by Viettel Solutions (member of Viettel Group), was formally launched at the two websites addresses of https://tokhaiyte.vn/ or http://www.suckhoetoandan.vn/khaiyte

People coming to these sites can choose among 10 languages to enter required information. There is detailed guidance to finish the form on the sites.

The goal of this portal is for the state management to better control the immigration and health status of visitors entering and citizens coming back to Vietnam for proper treatment in case of a Covid-10 infection.

The system has been installed at 163 gates, ports, and airports. There have been nearly 22,000 documents collected.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Thanh Tam