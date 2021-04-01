Self-propelled aircrafts to carry out agricultural tasks are on display in a technology exhibition in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)



Praising impressive breakthroughs in management mechanisms for scientific-technological activities lately, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam commented that there still exists passive state among certain scientists as they wait to be assigned research topics, leading to time waste.

More importantly, since the risk acceptance rate in scientific study is rather low, many complicated regulations have been introduced, greatly discouraging researchers.

To amend the situation, the Deputy Prime Minister suggested that there must be transparency in all stages of a research process, from considering topics, conducting the research, collecting counter-arguments, and interpreting results. This criterion must be applied to scientific-technological activities in educational institutes, research centers, local areas via close monitoring of the community as well as scientists in the fields.

Another proposal is for the Ministry of Science & Technology (MOST) to more effectively use financial and other resources, to introduce practical research topics, to consider universities as a knowledge center which directly receives research orders and funding from MOST.

So far, the national innovative system with businesses as its core has been activated, achieving significant results. Yet in general, Vietnam’s preparedness for production in Industry 4.0 is still quite weak. The country needs stronger mechanisms for economic accounting, tax incentives, capital, resources allocation so that businesses can realize profits in their investment into science-technology and human resources training.

The human resources in science-technology need improvements as well. Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat shared that there must be suitable mechanisms and policies to promote the development of the scientific staff, with great respect for the special feature of this innovative work.

He added that the management task must focus more on fostering research for feasible solutions to tackle current issues in the community. Also, the quality and impact index of scientific articles, the commercialization possibility of research results must be considered carefully. New policies and innovative models should be encouraged to pilot in real life.

The Minister suggested an increase in public-private partnership between the State and businesses and a rise in state budget to carry out scientific research, develop advanced technologies in the nation. Besides transparency, independence, and critical thinking in choosing suitable research topics, autonomy should be promoted among research doers, along with corresponding responsibilities, under the monitoring of the community.

Investments into scientific activities should based on healthy competitiveness with a clear focus, performance evaluation index. Research topic selection procedures should be flexible, simple. Financial settlement should go along with international practices and minimize administrative burdens for scientists.

Possession of research results with state budget should be given to the research leaders so that they are more enthusiastic in finishing the process and commercializing those results.

By Tran Luu – Translated by Thanh Tam