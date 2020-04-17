VN team becomes affiliation in important physics research published on Nature

Prof. Tran Thanh Van commented that this event marked a significant milestone in the development of physics in Vietnam and in Asia in general since it is extremely challenging for a physics research to be approved for publishing on Nature Journal.

The T2K Experiment is an international one studying elementary particles, carrying out in Japan by the joint collaboration of around 600 physicists and engineers in more than 60 organizations from 12 nations. It has made a search for oscillations from muon neutrinos to electron neutrinos.

The findings this time, named ‘Constraint on the Matter–antimatter Symmetry-violating Phase in Neutrino Oscillations’, is considered a breakthrough about signals to violate the charge-conjugation and parity-reversal (CP) symmetry in neutrino oscillations (a quantum mechanics phenomenon).

Vietnam is the second country in Asia besides Japan to have a neutrino research appeared on Nature Journal. This Neutrino group is working at the Institute for Interdisciplinary Research in Science and Education (IFIRSE) – a member of the International Center of Interdisciplinary Science Education (ICISE), located in Quy Nhon City of Binh Dinh Province.

In 2016, based on the suggestion of Prof. Kajita Takaaki – winner of Nobel Prize in Physics 2015 – and other physics professors in France and Japan, IFIRSE was founded, chaired by Prof. Tran Thanh Van.

At the moment, there are two research teams in IFIRSE, consisting of the Neutrino Group and the Theoretical Physics Group.

By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Vien Hong