WWF assists Vietnam on renewable energy development





The multi-party alliances will operate under the encouragement of joining of relevant agencies such as governments, local authorities, social organizations, etc which will promote and create favorable conditions to engage in dialogues to build 100 percent of a long-term renewable energy transformation.





The project has been implementing in Nepal, Uganda and Vietnam to create favorable conditions for exchanging and sharing information and experience on renewable energy between domestic and international partners to build a common vision of renewable energy.In particular, the project will build a specific scenario on 100 percent of renewable energy for Vietnam, including the possible transmission process based on the current power sources and planned energy projects.

By Ha Hanh – Translated by Huyen Huong