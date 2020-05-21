2019 Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards winners to be revealed on May 26

The awards honor the top players who were voted for by football experts, coaches and journalists across the country.



This year, the organizers will present Golden, Silver and Bronze awards for men's and women's footballers and futsal players, and other titles including Best Foreign Player, Best young male and young female players.

Previously, the organization board has suspended the award ceremony that was scheduled to take place in the beginning of the year due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Launched in 1995 by the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, the annual Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards aims at honoring and recognizing contributions and achievements of the Vietnamese football players during a year.

By Quoc Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh