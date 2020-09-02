2020 football tournaments to return next week

Particularly, the National Cup will take place on September 11 and 12, semi-final matches and finals are expected to be held on September 16 and 20 respectively.
The national football team will also take part in training courses for AFF Cup 2020 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification after the 2020 LS V.League season will return on September 26 and end on November 15.
