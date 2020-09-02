  1. Sports

2020 football tournaments to return next week

SGGP
The Executive Board of Vietnam Professional Football Tournaments (VPF) has just sent a letter to the football clubs about preparedness for the national professional football tournaments in 2020. 

Particularly, the National Cup will take place on September 11 and 12, semi-final matches and finals are expected to be held on September 16 and 20 respectively. 

The national football team will also take part in training courses for AFF Cup 2020 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification after the 2020 LS V.League season will return on September 26 and end on November 15.

By Cao Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

