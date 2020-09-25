  1. Sports

6th, 7th stage finish of VTV Cycling Tournament - Hoa Sen Cup changed

Although the Government allowed the social distancing loosening in Da Nang City as the epicenter of Vietnam's second pandemic outbreak wave, Vietnam Television (VTV) and Da Nang City leaders decided to change the 7th stage finish from Hue City to Hoi An City instead of Da Nang formerly in order to ensure the safety for all teams.

6th, 7th stage finish of VTV Cycling Tournament - Hoa Sen Cup changed ảnh 1 VTV Cycling Tournament - Hoa Sen Cup 2020 will officially run from October 24 to November 1. 
The information was released pursuant to the newly-announced schedule of VTV Cycling Tournament - Hoa Sen Cup. 

In addition, the organizing board also changed the 6th stage’s finish from Phong Nha Ke Bang to Dong Hoi City in Quang Binh Province due to precautions for risk of torrential downpour and flooding.

After a period of waiting, VTV Cycling Tournament - Hoa Sen Cup 2020 will officially run from October 24 to November 1. 

The 1,159- kilometer tournament includes nine stages starting from the capital city of Hanoi to final finish of Quy Nhon.

6th, 7th stage finish of VTV Cycling Tournament - Hoa Sen Cup changed ảnh 2 The tournament includes nine stages from the capital city of Hanoi to Quy Nhon.


By Gia Man – Translated by Huyen Huong

