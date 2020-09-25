6th, 7th stage finish of VTV Cycling Tournament - Hoa Sen Cup changed

VTV Cycling Tournament - Hoa Sen Cup 2020 will officially run from October 24 to November 1.



The information was released pursuant to the newly-announced schedule of VTV Cycling Tournament - Hoa Sen Cup.

The tournament includes nine stages from the capital city of Hanoi to Quy Nhon.







In addition, the organizing board also changed the 6th stage’s finish from Phong Nha Ke Bang to Dong Hoi City in Quang Binh Province due to precautions for risk of torrential downpour and flooding.After a period of waiting, VTV Cycling Tournament - Hoa Sen Cup 2020 will officially run from October 24 to November 1.The 1,159- kilometer tournament includes nine stages starting from the capital city of Hanoi to final finish of Quy Nhon.

By Gia Man – Translated by Huyen Huong