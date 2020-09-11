AFC Cup, AFC Futsal Club Championship 2020 cancelled

The decision comes following the committee’s careful consideration of conditions and factors relating to the organisation of matches, including impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other important tournaments will be postponed to 2021, including the remaining matches of the World Cup 2022 qualifiers in Asia, the final round of the ASEAN U16 Football Championships, and the AFC U19 Championship 2020.

Meanwhile, the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship finals will be delayed until December 2020.

The AFC Champions League 2020 will be held on schedule in a new form of competition in which matches will take place at a venue.

According to AFC President Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, although the COVID-19 pandemic is still posing difficulties in many Asian countries, there are also positive signs when football activities in many countries have resumed such as national tournaments of the Republic of Korea, Australia, and Japan.

The football tournaments of Vietnam, Myanmar, Malaysia, and Thailand will also be held again, he said.

