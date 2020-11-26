AFC donates US$50,000 in cash to children in Central flood-hit provinces





The information was released at an online meeting about approved important decisions related to the Asian football activities in 2021 under the chair of AFC President Sheikh Salman Bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa yesterday afternoon.Attending in the meeting were Mr. Tran Quoc Tuan, Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Permanent Vice President, a member of the AFC Standing Committee and Chairman of AFC Competitions Committee and members of the AFC Standing Committee.All those expressed deep concern over the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on AFC Champions League, 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification and 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualification.

By Cao Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong