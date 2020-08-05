Annual congress of Vietnam Football Federation suspended

Deputy Standing Chairman of VFF Tran Quoc Tuan



The announcement stated that the event was expected to take place in the capital city of Hanoi on August 8 based on the approval of the authorities. The preparation for the congress has been well-done including the pandemic prevention requirements of the health sector.

In order to ensure the success of the congress as well as convene members, VFF will kick off its annual congress 2020 in another appropriate time and shall also announce this adjustment to FIFA, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF).

By Cao Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong