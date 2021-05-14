Athletics star nominated for Olympic invitation slot

As many qualifying rounds cannot be organised due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Olympic Committee sent an invitation to offer a slot for one Vietnamese athlete.



Vietnamese athletic star Quach Thi Lan (Source: qdnd.vn)

Lan, who won gold medals at Asian Games 2018 and the Asian Athletics Championship 2017 and 2019, was selected.

An official document will be sent to the Olympic Tokyo Organising Committee to confirm Lan's selection before the deadline on June 21.

In early July, based on evaluation, the International Olympic Committee will confirm Vietnam's selection.