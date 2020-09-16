  1. Sports

C-AFC 2020 certificate training course opened

An opening ceremony of C-AFC 2020 certificate training course yesterday took place at Vietnam Football Federation in the capital city of Hanoi. 

Leaders of VFF pose a photo with members of C-AFC 2020 certificate training course at the opening ceremony

24 members from football clubs and centers across the country registered for the course under guidance of Japanese lecturers being Technical Director of Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Yusuke Adachi and coach Akira Ijiri. 

C-AFC 2020 certificate training course opened ảnh 1 All members of the course are coaches from football clubs and centers across the country.
Accordingly, this is also the first job of the VFF’s technical director since he has officially accompanied with the Vietnamese football.
The AFC 'C' coaching certificate course will take place until September 27.
During the training sessions, the members will have oppoturnity to learn experiences as well as update the latest and most basic knowledge in coaching footballers. 


By Cao Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

