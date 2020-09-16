C-AFC 2020 certificate training course opened

All members of the course are coaches from football clubs and centers across the country.

Accordingly, this is also the first job of the VFF’s technical director since he has officially accompanied with the Vietnamese football.

The AFC 'C' coaching certificate course will take place until September 27.



During the training sessions, the members will have oppoturnity to learn experiences as well as update the latest and most basic knowledge in coaching footballers.









24 members from football clubs and centers across the country registered for the course under guidance of Japanese lecturers being Technical Director of Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Yusuke Adachi and coach Akira Ijiri.

By Cao Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong